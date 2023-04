Murray (thumb) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray played through a probable tag due to his sprained right thumb, but he lasted just nine minutes Tuesday and finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four assists prior to departing. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns until the Nuggets provide another update on his status.