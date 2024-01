Murray totaled 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 loss to Philadelphia.

The double-double was Murray's fourth of the season, and first involving assists since Nov. 3. The 26-year-old point guard has scored at least 17 points in eight straight games to begin January, averaging 23.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals on the month.