Murray ended Saturday's 124-114 victory over the Lakers with 24 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Murray took the court despite dealing with an ankle injury, handing out a team-high assist total while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and ending as one of three Nuggets with 20 or more points in a double-double outing. Murray has recorded a double-double in nine games this season, posting at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds three times.