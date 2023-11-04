Murray totaled 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 125-114 win over the Mavericks.

It's the second double-double of the young season for Murray, who had only five over 65 games in 2022-23. The 26-year-old point guard has also scored at least 14 points in six straight games, and while his volume in general is down a little from the last couple years, Murray's 43.8 percent shooting from three-point range would be a career high.