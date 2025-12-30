Murray tallied 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Nuggets' 147-123 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Murray finished Monday's game as the Nuggets' leader in assists and second in points behind Nikola Jokic, the latter of whom left late in the second quarter due to a knee injury. It was Murray's eighth double-double of the regular season, three of which have come over his last four outings. Of concern for the Nuggets is Jokic's knee injury, and if the three-time MVP were to miss time, Murray would be the one to take on the responsibility of running Denver's offense.