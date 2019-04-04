Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-doubles in big win

Murray registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 113-85 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Murray enjoyed an excellent all-around performance, posting his first double-double since Feb. 6. The 2016 first-round pick finished March with a hot hand from the field, shooting between 50.0 and 63.2 percent over the last four contests of the month. He's been less efficient in the first two games of April while shooting 42.9 percent, but he'll naturally remain a pivotal component of the offense over the final four games as the Nuggets push to improve playoff positioning.

