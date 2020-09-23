Murray ended with 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the Lakers.
Murray came within two rebounds of a rare playoff triple-double, guiding the Nuggets to a much-needed victory. He paced the team in both scoring and assists with his offensive arsenal on full display. The Lakers made a late charge and got within one basket with less than three minutes remaining. However, Murray nailed a pair of clutch three-pointers to seal the victory, and folks, we now have a series.
