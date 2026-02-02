Murray finished with 12 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 loss to the Thunder.

The All-Star break couldn't come soon enough for Murray, who has been dealing with hamstring and hip inflammation of late and presumably could use some time to heal up. Although he's shored up his recent totals with significant assist numbers, his shot volume has taken a slight hit since returning from a one-game absence. His success beyond the arc has also taken a hit, as he has shot only 31.8 percent from three-point range over the past four games.