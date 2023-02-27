Murray contributed 21 points (8-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime win over the Clippers.
Murray struggled with his three-point shot but still managed to top the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 4. He also dished out his most assists since Jan. 20 en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. It was by far the point guard's best performance since returning from a six-game absence due to right knee soreness, and it's safe to expect more of this type of production from Murray moving forward.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially available vs. Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed probable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Approaches double-double in return•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially listed as questionable•