Murray contributed 21 points (8-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime win over the Clippers.

Murray struggled with his three-point shot but still managed to top the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 4. He also dished out his most assists since Jan. 20 en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. It was by far the point guard's best performance since returning from a six-game absence due to right knee soreness, and it's safe to expect more of this type of production from Murray moving forward.