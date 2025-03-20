Murray (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Murray is trending toward missing a second straight game for the Nuggets due to a sprained right ankle. If he's ultimately ruled out for Wednesday's game, Denver will likely turn to Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
