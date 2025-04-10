Murray (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Murray is trending toward missing a seventh straight game due to a hamstring issue. The status of the star guard seems murky moving forward and will likely result in the team continuing to lean on Russell Westbrook and Jalen Pickett in the backcourt.
