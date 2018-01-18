Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Friday
Murray (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray continues to work his way through the NBA's concussion protocol, but is unlikely to make it back in time for Friday's contest. Look for a final update following Friday's morning shootaround, but as it currently stands, he should be missing a second straight game. In his place Wednesday vs. the Clippers, Will Barton (35 minutes) drew the start, while the likes of Emmanuel Mudiay (15 minutes), Richard Jefferson (15 minutes) and Malik Beasley (10 minutes) all saw added run off the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: In concussion protocol, out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggling with shot recently•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads first unit in scoring during loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts team-high scoring total in victory•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...