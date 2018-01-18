Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Friday

Murray (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Murray continues to work his way through the NBA's concussion protocol, but is unlikely to make it back in time for Friday's contest. Look for a final update following Friday's morning shootaround, but as it currently stands, he should be missing a second straight game. In his place Wednesday vs. the Clippers, Will Barton (35 minutes) drew the start, while the likes of Emmanuel Mudiay (15 minutes), Richard Jefferson (15 minutes) and Malik Beasley (10 minutes) all saw added run off the bench.