Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Murray (tibias) is doubtful Wednesday's game against the Kings, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray played only 18 minutes in Monday's 112-95 loss to the Bucks and missed the entire second half with bilateral tibia inflammation. Malone noted that Murray will receive treatment Tuesday and a decision on the point guard's status for Wednesday's game will be shortly thereafter, but the Nuggets will most likely exercise caution with Murray with the All-Star break looming. With Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) both unlikely to play Wednesday, the Nuggets could lean more heavily on Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday and Collin Gillespie to fill minutes in the backcourt.