Murray (lower leg) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to bilateral tibia inflammation, as expected. Reggie Jackson will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Murray's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star Break on Feb. 22 against Washington.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Misses second half of Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for second half•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big double-double in Thursday's win•