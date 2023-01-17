Murray (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Trail Blazers.

Murray was initially listed as probable with a lingering ankle issue but has since been downgraded to questionable. While the point guard still has a chance to suit up, it appears he's trending in the wrong direction. Bones Hyland (ankle) is also questionable, so Ish Smith and Bruce Brown may be candidates for increased roles, though Nikola Jokic would presumably handle the majority of the ball-handling responsibilities if both of Denver's point guard are ultimately ruled out.