Murray has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to left knee inflammation.

Murray accumulated 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 131-126 victory over the Lakers. He's a late addition to the injury report, and a decision on his status will be made closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Murray is averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.