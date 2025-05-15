Murray (illness) is questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder on Thursday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Murray was not on the initial injury report, so this is a big concern heading into the game for Denver. The Nuggets are facing an elimination game, however, so it would be a big surprise if Murray doesn't attempt to play even at less than 100 percent.
