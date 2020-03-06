Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drains go-ahead shot late

Murray compiled 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.

Murray splashed the go-ahead basket with 5.1 seconds remaining. He's managing career highs in scoring, steals and field-goal percentage, but overall his numbers are pretty similar to last year.