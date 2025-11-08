Murray registered 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 129-104 victory over the Warriors.

Murray stayed on the court longer than was needed in the lopsided victory, snd the result was a productive line with results in every category. The guard even managed a blocked shot, which is an infrequent occurrence for the veteran. He also logged his best assist total since the opening game of the season against the Warriors.