Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drills seven treys

Murray compiled 25 points (8-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes Thursday in the Nuggets' 135-105 victory over the Bulls.

Murray almost single-handedly turned the Nuggets' already comfortable halftime advantage into an even more massive lead, scoring 22 of the Nuggets' 42 third-quarter points on the strength of his hot shooting from the outside. The third-year guard has now cleared the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings while chipping in averages of 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 triples.