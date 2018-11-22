Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 18 points in win over MIN

Murray provided 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3PT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 39 minutes in a 103-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

This is actually Murray's highest output since his 48-point outburst on November 5, as his minutes have fallen off a bit recently. It's Monte Morris who has been stealing his minutes but a 39-minute outing here has to encourage fantasy owners. It's easy to see why his numbers are down in this stretch, with Murray shooting under 40 percent from the field since November 5. Better days are ahead and buying-low may be the best way to approach Murray right now.