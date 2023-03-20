Murray ended Sunday's 108-102 win over the Nets with 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and eight assists over 37 minutes.

Twenty of Murray's 25 points came in the first quarter, as the 26-year-old point guard issued a wakeup call to a Nuggets squad that had lost five of its last six. He's scored in double digits in 11 straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 7.1 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.3 percent from long distance.