Murray ended Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers with 25 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

It was a very efficient performance from Murray, and he might have been even more productive in a more competitive contest -- no Denver starter played 30 minutes in the rout. The 28-year-old guard has scored at least 20 points in 17 of 20 games since the beginning of January despite some nagging lower-body injuries, averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.5 combined steals and blocks over that stretch.