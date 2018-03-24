Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 25 points in Friday's win

Murray provided 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during a 108-100 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Murray's 25 points matched a team high in Friday's victory. The five three-pointers matched his highest total from downtown during the month of March. Murray has also been doing well on the defensive end recently, with two steals in five of his last six games.