Murray finished Tuesday's 111-95 win over the Jazz with 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals in 27 minutes.

The 28 points were a game high, tying Nikola Jokic. Murray didn't quite see his usual workload in terms of minutes but did get his normal shot volume, and he seems fully recovered from the knee issue that cost him seven games in late March and early April. The 27-year-old guard might have his court time limited again Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back set however, as the Nuggets host the Timberwolves.