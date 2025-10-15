Murray amassed 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 124-117 preseason win over the Bulls.

Murray frequently got to the charity stripe and finished with a game-high mark in points. The star point guard is coming off another productive season in 2024-25, during which he averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across 67 regular-season appearances.