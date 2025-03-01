Murray racked up 31 points (10-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-119 victory over the Pistons.

Murray had a solid start to Friday's game with 13 points in the first half, but he truly came alive in the third quarter when he dropped 15 points while connecting on 3 of 4 three-point attempts. He finished as the game's leading scorer and was one of four Nuggets players to score at least 23 points in a much-needed win. Murray has been playing through left knee inflammation since before the All-Star break, but over his last eight outings he has averaged 27.8 points on 53.2 percent shooting (including 58.5 percent from three on 8.1 3PA/G), 5.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 36.0 minutes per contest.