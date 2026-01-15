Murray generated 33 points (13-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 118-109 win over Dallas.

Murray attempted twice as many shots as any other Nuggets player, but he still maintained strong efficiency while posting his second straight 30-point game. The guard has battled an ankle injury and illness recently, and he has missed three of Denver's last six games due to the issues. Murray has now eclipsed the 30-point milestone in 12 of his 37 appearances this season.