Murray had 34 points (12-23 FG, 6-11 3pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Thursday's loss to Washington.

Murray played a game-high 42 minutes -- his most in any game since he saw 43 minutes in a win over Phoenix back on Jan. 23. With six makes on 11 attempts, the Kentucky product continues to be red-hot from three-point range, as he's hit at least three three-pointers one each of his last eight games. In that span, Murray is shooting north of 48 percent from deep.