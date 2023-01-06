Murray finished Thursday's 122-91 victory over the Clippers with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes.

Murray cruised to a game-high 18 points Thursday, one of seven Nuggets players to score in double-digits. The game was basically over at the half, meaning the starters were barely required in the second half. In fact, barring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, none of the starting five played more than 24 minutes. The Nuggets play again on Friday, and while it is the second night of a back-to-back, Murray has stated that he will be in action. Given he is yet to play both games of a back-to-back this season, managers will still want to check the injury report prior to getting him active Friday.