Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 26 in Sunday's win

Murray scored 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 win over the Nets.

The second-year player has had a tough start to the season, scoring in double digits only once in his first five games and clanking 16 straight attempts from three-point range heading into Sunday, but Murray snapped out of his doldrums in impressive fashion. He'll look to build some momentum Monday as the Nuggets continue their road trip against a Knicks squad that's had even more trouble defending point guards so far than the Nets have.