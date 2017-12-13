Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 28 points in Tuesday's win

Murray recorded 28 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes during a 103-84 win over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Murray bounced back from a few quiet games to score a game-high 28 points in the blowout victory. It's hard to predict when he'll have a scoring outburst, as his outputs tend to fluctuate from game to game. But Murray will continue to have extra scoring opportunities while Nikola Jokic (ankle) remains sidelined.