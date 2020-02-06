Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 31 points
Murray finished with 31 points (12-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 victory over Utah.
Murray played a whopping 43 minutes Wednesday despite appearing to battle through his recent ankle injury. With the Nuggets down to seven active players, the playing time was on the high side for a number of the starters. Murray didn't look completely healthy, although he does have a couple of nights to rest before traveling to Phoenix to face the Suns on Saturday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...