Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops team-high 20 against Hornets

Murray scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-107 loss to the Hornets.

The Nuggets as a team were ice-cold from three-point range, shooting only 22.9 percent (8-for-35) on the night, and Murray was no exception. The third-year guard still managed to hit for 20 points in the third straight game and five of the last six, but his usage will decline again once players like Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (groin) get healthy.