Murray recorded 30 points (11-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 30 points led the Nuggets on the night, the second straight game in which Murray has paced his squad with that exact number. The 29-year-old guard missed the final two games of the regular season while nursing a minor shoulder issue, but he's been plenty productive when he's been on the court over the last month -- Murray's scored 30-plus points in six of his last 12 contests, averaging 28.0 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 boards, 4.3 threes and 1.1 combined steals and blocks during that span.