Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient in pivotal win
Murray tallied 23 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in the Nuggets' 119-110 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Murray turned in a well-balanced offensive performance, one supplemented nicely with another perfect showing from the free-throw line. The third-year guard continues to be one of the driving forces of the Nuggets offense as the season winds down, and Friday's point tally served as his fourth of at least 20 points in the last seven games.
