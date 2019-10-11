Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient in preseason victory

Murray poured in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT) and added two rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during the Nuggets' 111-91 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Murray boosted his shooting percentage significantly Thursday after draining just three of his 10 attempts in the preseason opener versus the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The 2016 first-round pick upped his scoring, rebounding and assist numbers for the second consecutive year last season, but he'll look to reverse the dip in shooting percentage he experienced (43.7 percent, compared to 45.1 percent in 2017-18).