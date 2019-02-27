Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient night Tuesday
Murray tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 victory over Oklahoma City.
Murray finished with 20 points Tuesday, his first such outing in over three weeks. His scoring has been a little disappointing thus far this season but on a positive note, the assist rate has increased. He remains a must-roster player in most formats, however, his ceiling is perhaps a little lower than people had envisaged coming into the season.
