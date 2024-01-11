Murray provided 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-111 loss to Utah.

Murray's 17 points were a few points below his seasonal average, but the rest of his line was on par with his usual production. It didn't matter much in a game where the Jazz led throughout with explosive offensive performances throughout the roster.