Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Elite as facilitator in win

Murray provided 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Murray put together a career-best assist total in the high-scoring win, setting his teammates up for buckets throughout the night while also shooting better than 50 percent for the third time in the last four games. Murray's spike in dimes was somewhat unexpected, considering he'd dished out just 13 total in the prior four games combined. The third-year guard is enjoying a solid December overall, with Tuesday's production pushing his monthly averages to 19.0 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds across eight games.