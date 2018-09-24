Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Entrenched as starting point guard
Coach Mike Malone reaffirmed at Monday's media day that Murray is the Nuggets' permanent starting point guard, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray's standing within the organization was never in doubt, but Malone felt the need to clarify the third-year guard's role in the wake of the Nuggets adding veteran Isaiah Thomas as a free agent this summer. While Thomas is the more accomplished player -- he was an All-NBA selection two seasons ago -- the 21-year-old Murray is a cornerstone of Denver's future, and his playing time likely won't be significantly impacted by the arrival of Thomas, who is expected to be the first guard off the bench. Thomas is coming off of a disastrous 2017-18 campaign, which he split between the Cavaliers and Lakers while battling the residual effects of a serious hip injury.
