Murray closed Friday's 102-100 win over Boston with 35 points (15-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes.

In a potential Finals preview, Murray led all scorers on the night, finishing with just one point more than Nikola Jokic. Murray's eight boards were also his best performance on the glass since he ripped down a dozen against the Hornets just before Christmas. Through nine games in January, the 26-year-old point guard is averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.