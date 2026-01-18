Murray had 42 points (15-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over the Wizards.

The 28-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he put together his best offensive performance since Dec. 3, when he dropped a season-high 52 points on the Pacers. Murray has topped 30 points in six of his last 11 games dating back to Dec. 23, averaging 29.5 points, 9.5 assists, 4.9 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks over that stretch.