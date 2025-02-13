Murray had 55 points (20-36 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Only Hall of Famer David Thompson (who poured in 73 points back in April 1978) and Nikola Jokic (with a 56-point performance Dec. 7 against the Wizards) have had better scoring efforts than Murray's career-best night since the Nuggets joined the NBA. The seven threes were also a season high for the 27-year-old guard, and his fireworks came with Russell Westbrook (hamstring), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Michael Porter (hamstring) all unavailable, putting even more of the offensive load on Jokic and Murray than usual. Through six appearances in February, Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 6.2 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from long distance.