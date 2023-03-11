Murray totaled 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Spurs.

Murray bounced back in a big way after he was held to 11 points against the Bulls on Wednesday. Even if you include that dud, Murray has been on fire over his past six games with 22.3 points, 7.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 triples.