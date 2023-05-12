Murray finished with 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-100 victory over Phoenix in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Nikola Jokic grabbed all the headlines with an impressive triple-double, but Murray had an amazing performance as well, and this 26-point output represented the fourth time he cleared the 25-point mark. The star point guard is firmly entrenched as Denver's second-best offensive option, and his numbers back that up. Through 11 playoff appearances, Murray is averaging 25.9 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds across 38.5 minutes per game.