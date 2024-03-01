Murray won't return to Thursday's game versus Miami due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports. He finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 14 minutes.

The Nuggets initially labelled Murray as questionable to return when he exited right before halftime, but he was sporting a significant limp as he walked off the court and didn't attempt to warm up for the second half. Reggie Jackson started the second half and would likely start Saturday's game versus the Lakers if Murray isn't able to play.