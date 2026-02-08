Murray left Saturday's 136-120 victory over the Bulls with 4:05 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent left hip injury, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports. Murray totaled 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

The severity of Murray's injury remains unclear, though at the time of his departure, the Nuggets held a 15-point lead, so he may have been held out for the final four minutes as a precaution. Head coach David Adelman said he's confident Murray will be OK moving forward, according to Winge. That said, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on Murray's status leading up to the Nuggets' next game Monday versus the Cavaliers.