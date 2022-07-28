General manager Calvin Booth intimated Monday that he believes Murray (knee) will be healthy to start the season, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reports.

This news isn't too surprising given that Murray was practicing 5-on-5 with the Nuggets' Summer League team earlier this month. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in April of 2021. Fantasy managers should be wary of Murray potentially sitting out back-to-backs and being a little rusty, but he's still one of the better starting point guards in the NBA. Two seasons ago, he averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.5 minutes.