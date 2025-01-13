Murray (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

While Murray missed the second half of Friday's win over the Nets with left knee inflammation, he was able to play 32 minutes during Sunday's win over Dallas and is expected to be available for Denver on Tuesday. Over his last nine games, the star guard has averaged 18.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes. With the Nuggets back in action on a short turnaround Wednesday against Houston, fantasy managers may need to monitor Murray's status ahead of that one as well.